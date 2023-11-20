MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Northwoods Softball League needs your help choosing the new team name.

According to a news release, there were over 150 submissions, but right now, only five names are left to choose from.

The new team starts its season in June of 2024, and Minot residents were given the chance to name the team.

Voting is open now, here are the five finalists:

The Minot Valkyries : these traditional female Norse warriors are fearsome foreboders of war who rode to the battlefield on horses, wearing helmets and shields. On top of that, Valkyrie is the name of some unmanned armed aircraft used by the USAF.

: these traditional female Norse warriors are fearsome foreboders of war who rode to the battlefield on horses, wearing helmets and shields. On top of that, Valkyrie is the name of some unmanned armed aircraft used by the USAF. The Minot Bombshells : Minto AFB is the home to the 5th Bomb Wing, which operates 26 B-52 aircraft, each capable of carrying up to 70,000 pounds of weapons. The Bombshells pay tribute to the important work those at Minot Air Force Base perform and send a message that Minot is a formidable foe.

: Minto AFB is the home to the 5th Bomb Wing, which operates 26 B-52 aircraft, each capable of carrying up to 70,000 pounds of weapons. The Bombshells pay tribute to the important work those at Minot Air Force Base perform and send a message that Minot is a formidable foe. The Minot Honeybees : what’s better than watching softball in the sweet summertime? Doing so while paying homage to one of the state’s most celebrated products. North Dakota bests all other states by producing 30 million pounds of honey each year.

: what’s better than watching softball in the sweet summertime? Doing so while paying homage to one of the state’s most celebrated products. North Dakota bests all other states by producing 30 million pounds of honey each year. The Minot Charm : a touch of magic conjured with the name. In the 1800s, Minot was a railroad town and the population grew to 5,000 in five months, just like magic. We’re charmed to make Minot home to an inaugural team of the Northwoods Softball League.

: a touch of magic conjured with the name. In the 1800s, Minot was a railroad town and the population grew to 5,000 in five months, just like magic. We’re charmed to make Minot home to an inaugural team of the Northwoods Softball League. The Minot Valhalla Dalsa: bring everlasting glory to Minot. The name combines a cherished Scandi Symbol with a revered mythical destination reserved for fierce warriors. The Valhalla Dalas would hopefully bring everlasting glory to Minot.

No matter the name, the team will call Corbett Field home when the season begins, competing against teams from Mankato, Minnesota, LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

The softball league is bringing a first-of-its-kind chance for female athletes: competitive summer ball to develop them for college, Olympic, and future professional play.

“We saw such overwhelming public support for the Hot Tots in their first season in 2023. Given the crowds college softball attracts, and a local affinity for the game, we anticipate another warm reception when our softball team takes to the field,” said Monica Hocking, the general manager of Minot Hot Tots and Minot Northwoods League Softball.

You can vote on a team name until the end of the month. You can vote here.

More teams and information for 2024 will be announced by the Northwoods League.