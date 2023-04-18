LINCOLN, N.D. (KXNET) — Gerarld Wise, former Mayor of Lincoln, announced in December at a city council meeting he’d be stepping down from the position due to health concerns.

Tuesday, voters gathered at Lincoln City Hall to cast their vote on who they believe should take Wise’s place as mayor.

Keli Berglund, a Marine Corps veteran and former state commander for the Disabled American Veterans, is the only candidate on the ballot.

Wise was elected back in 2015, and in his announcement, thanked people in the community for his seven-plus years as Mayor of Lincoln.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and closed at 7 p.m.