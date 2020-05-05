VRKade in Williston begins nonprofit

Basin Area Grocery is a non-profit created by the virtual arcades owners, as a way for elders and immune-compromised individuals to still receive supplies and groceries without having to go out in public and risk their health.

Right now they’re looking for volunteers and donations of masks and gloves, money, and sanitation supplies to get the ball rolling so they can begin serving the community.

“The Williams County area does have quite a few of people who are most vulnerable to things like COVID, so we decided to make it more broader and help out all of Williams County.” Director of Basin Area Grocery Janessa Storlie said.

For more information: Click Here