BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a lot to celebrate with fall sports starting up again and Homecoming, so a common thing to see in the fall is a pep rally.

But this one at Wachter Middle School is a little more special than most.

The middle school had lots to celebrate with the start of fall sports and many wins across the board. And even bigger, they’re celebrating their teacher, Sheila Peterson, as she was named the North Dakota Teacher of the Year just on Thursday.

But she says the title is shared with all of her fellow teachers and her students.

“It’s just so awesome to see us win, you know what I mean, like, I’m here and I won, but our school won. I work with a bunch of people who taught me how to be a much better teacher,” said Peterson. “In the 13 years I’ve been here, I’ve learned so much from the people I work with, I work with amazing kids that love each other — for the most part — they’re middle school kids. But I just love the vibe in our building, and I love that we let each other be who we are, and they let me be who I am, and so it’s given me a safe opportunity too to grow and take risks, and you can’t do that if your students aren’t willing to let you.”