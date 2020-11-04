Wade Boeshans appointed to fill Dave Andahl’s District 8 House seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday morning appointed Wade Boeshans to fill the District 8 House seat won in Tuesday’s election by Dave Andahl, who died a month before the election.

Boeshans, 49, is president and general manager of BNI Energy. He is currently chairman of the Lignite Energy Council, president of the Bismarck State College Foundation and has been involved in advancing critical carbon capture solutions for the state of North Dakota and the lignite industry.

He and his wife, Stacy, live in Washburn and have two children.

“Our hearts continue to go out to David Andahl’s family and friends. There is no doubt he would have served the state well in the Legislature,” Burgum said. “The people of District 8 are entitled to full representation in the next legislative session, and Wade Boeshans is uniquely qualified to serve their needs.”

The decision to appoint was made after careful review of the North Dakota Constitution, North Dakota Century Code, relevant case law, legislative history and attorney general opinions.

“After extensive research, it became clear that the only legal and constitutionally viable way to fill the District 8 seat is through gubernatorial appointment,” Burgum said.

Boeshans will be sworn in during the Legislature’s organizational session in early December.

Andahl died October 5 from complications related to COVID-19. At that time. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said it was too late to remove Andahl’s name from the ballot.

In Tuesday’s election, Andahl received 35% of the vote to win one of two seats available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Wednesday's Forecast: Very warm before weekend rain & snow

Election Hopes

High School Volleyball

Coping With Election Loss

KX Convo: Michael Cruz

Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Long Lines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/3

New School

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/3

Your Election Day Forecast

NDC NOV 3RD

Bismarck Football

Class B Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Mandan iPhone Scam

Together Banner

North Dakota Birthday

ATW: Bishop Ryan Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss