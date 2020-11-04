Wade Boeshans appointed to fill Dave Andahl’s District 8 House seat

Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday morning appointed Wade Boeshans to fill the District 8 House seat won in Tuesday’s election by Dave Andahl, who died a month before the election.

Boeshans, 49, is president and general manager of BNI Energy. He is currently chairman of the Lignite Energy Council, president of the Bismarck State College Foundation and has been involved in advancing critical carbon capture solutions for the state of North Dakota and the lignite industry.

He and his wife, Stacy, live in Washburn and have two children.

“Our hearts continue to go out to David Andahl’s family and friends. There is no doubt he would have served the state well in the Legislature,” Burgum said. “The people of District 8 are entitled to full representation in the next legislative session, and Wade Boeshans is uniquely qualified to serve their needs.”

The decision to appoint was made after careful review of the North Dakota Constitution, North Dakota Century Code, relevant case law, legislative history and attorney general opinions.

“After extensive research, it became clear that the only legal and constitutionally viable way to fill the District 8 seat is through gubernatorial appointment,” Burgum said.

Boeshans will be sworn in during the Legislature’s organizational session in early December.

Andahl died October 5 from complications related to COVID-19. At that time. North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger said it was too late to remove Andahl’s name from the ballot.

In Tuesday’s election, Andahl received 35% of the vote to win one of two seats available.