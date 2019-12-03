Wahpeton man allegedly killed nephew during fight

WAHPETON, N.D. — A Wahpeton man is in police custody after he allegedly killed his nephew during a fight, according to Richland County Court documents.

The affidavit for the criminal case says on Friday, Nov. 29 James Bynaum and his nephew Oscar Bynaum started to argue before getting into a fight at a Wahpeton apartment building.

During the fight, James put Oscar into a chokehold until he went limp and then left the apartment without checking on his well-being, the affidavit says.

Oscar’s well-being wasn’t checked until the next day where he was found dead. According to court papers, the preliminary medical examiner’s investigation says his death was consistent with being strangled.

James is being charged with negligent homicide. He made his initial appearance in Richland County on Monday, Dec. 2.

