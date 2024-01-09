WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — Chad Olson, Wahpeton, is pleading Not Guilty following a hit-and-run that he was involved in that took the life of 20-year-old Bailey Bernstein of Wahpeton back in October of last year.

Following the hit-and-run, Bernstein was transported by ambulance from the crash scene to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge and then transported by Sanford Life Flight to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Olson was arrested the following day by police, and three days later, Bernstein succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

A trial date has yet to be set for Olson who is being charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide (Class A Felony) and Duty in an Accident involving Death or Injury (Class B Felony).