WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come to rest in a ditch.

The driver and passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Wahpeton, were both taken to CHI-Saint Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cow came to rest in the median following the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.