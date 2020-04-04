Coronavirus
Waiting Rooms Empty Out at Sanford Health’s Clinics, as Virtual Care Expands

More and more hospitals and clinics are recommending e-visits rather than an in-person one.

Sanford Health in Bismarck just jumped on the bandwagon in the last couple of weeks. The hospital was actually in the process of rolling out a full-scale telehealth program, and it came just in time to aid patients stuck at home.

There are a couple of different options.

You can do a live video visit with your doctor, online, and you can also chat with a healthcare professional, by email. This is what they’re calling an “e-visit”, and by email, it won’t cost you a dime.

If neither of these work for you, doctors will do a telephone visit, which will be billed to your insurance, like the video option.

We spoke with a Sanford Doctor Friday who has been at the forefront of getting telehealth up and running. He says, if possible, he recommends doing the video visit over the e-visit, so the doctor can see and hear you.

The Internal Medicine Physician and Medical Director of Informatics Dr. Khalin Dendy says access is not just for coronavirus concerns.

“We know that not every patient out there is going to get coronavirus. We know there are patients out there with diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and they still need ongoing care throughout this process,” he explained.

You can schedule a visit online or, as Dr. Dendy recommends, call your primary care doctor and they’ll set up a virtual appointment for you.

Click here to request a virtual care appointment online. If you have a patient portal account, you can also sign up that way.

Dr. Dendy says if you have a primary care doctor with Sanford, the best way to set up a virtual appointment is to simply call that doctor’s office.

