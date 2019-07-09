Waldo comes to Bismarck to play hide-and-seek

A nationally known, hard-to find-character is coming to Bismarck in support of local businesses.

Waldo, of the popular “Where’s Waldo?” books, will be hiding at 25 local shops. The challenge is to find him at each location.

The hide-and-seek program is a national effort by Candlewick Press, the American Booksellers Association and 250 independent bookstores across the country to encourage people to patronize their local businesses. It also ties in with the “Shop Local” movement in the Bismarck community.

“The reason why it is important to shop local is that 67 percent of all the dollars spent goes back into the community, whether it is through wages or local vendors or things like that. Instead of when you go to big companies, that money supports the staff and goes elsewhere beyond the community,” says Dane Ferguson, owner of Ferguson Books and More.

The program is geared toward kids and families, but anyone can participate for free and have a chance to win prizes.

To play, you first need to pick up a “Find Waldo” passport sheet at Ferguson Books. It lists the 25 participating local businesses where Waldo is hiding.

Then go to a business, find Waldo and have your passport sheet stamped or signed.

Find Waldo at 10 places and you’ll receive an “I Found Waldo” button and a $1 off coupon. Find Waldo in 20 or more places and you’ll also be entered in a drawing for Waldo books and other prizes.

The hunt ends July 31st and there will be a celebration at Ferguson Books at 5 p.m.

You can turn your stamped passport lists in at Ferguson Books and More.

Similar “Find Waldo” programs are also running in Minot and Grand Forks.