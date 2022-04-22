MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, people gathered to walk for a cause at the Maysa Arena.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center held a walk to bring attention to the issue.

The group responded to 67 individuals dealing with the impacts of sexual violence last year, according to the DVCC.

“I think one of the most traumatizing pieces beyond the event of sexual assault is that feeling of loneliness and isolation,” said Executive Director Jill McDonald. “And knowing that there’s a whole community out there supporting you, making sure there are services available is key.”

The event was from 3 to 6 p.m. and free to the public, but they were allowed to make free-will donations, which will be used to enhance the services for the group.

These services include domestic violence help, sexual assault help and children’s support.

“I just have very strong beliefs in this organization,” said Jean Burke, a member of the Board of Directors. “That we save lives. You know not just women, but for children, and there are also some males victims too.”

You can still donate to aid the DVCC.