Walk a Mile event aimed to help homeless crisis

BISMARCK — To spread awareness of the homeless issue in North Dakota, United Way invites you to walk a mile in their shoes.

United Way is hosting the second “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event.

Volunteers and community members will walk from the new homeless shelter, formerly the Open Door Community Center, to Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck.

People will experience a day in the life of being homeless and having to walk to resources without transportation. It also allows community members to interact with people in need and hear their stories.

“We do have people who are homeless here. 70 percent, more than 70 percent of the people we are helping are from North Dakota. I think there is a big misperception out there.,” said Jena Gullo, Executive Director of United Way.

The event is Thursday beginning at the homeless shelter at 11:30 a.m. The shelter is located at 1140 S 12th street.