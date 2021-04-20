‘Walk a Mile’ showing support for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence

Showing support for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence can be difficult sometimes, which is why Minot’s Domestic Violence Crisis Center is having its annual “Walk a Mile” event.

It used to be known as “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” but the center’s executive director says they want to make the walk more inclusive.

Registration is $25 and the first 100 people get a thank you bag with items from the DVCC. The walk is self-paced at Roosevelt Park Zoo and goes through April 24.

All of the money raised goes toward the organization’s support services and raising awareness.

“We really want to create that culture in our community that you can feel comfortable as a bystander, how you would intervene, how you would support a friend that comes forward or how if you are a victim, can access resources and move kind of out of victimhood and into survivor hood through whatever steps it takes to get you there,” said Jill McDonald.

McDonald says they’re also working to educate people about what consent is.

Click here to register.