Walk-in clinics see big uptick in patients this flu season

If you been feeling sick these past few months, you are certainly not the only one.



To put it in perspective, the average number of patients at Trinity Health’s FirstCare walk-in clinic are the highest they’ve been since it opened in 2017.



Sanford Health’s walk-in has also seen an uptick in patients, with about 130 patients on its busiest day and more than 2,300 patients in the month of January.



That compares to 40 or 50 patients during the summertime.



With many coming in with flu-like symptoms, the clinic is sure to provide and encourage the use of masks so as not to spread more germs.



Physician Assistant, Mckenzie Page, said an upper respiratory virus or infection seems to be the most common illness along with the flu.



“A lot of patients who come in have not got their flu shot. That’s another thing that I kind of have to vouge for is getting your flu shot,” said Page. “The patients who have tested positive for flu – if they did get their flu shot – their symptoms are significantly less severe than patients who did not get their flu shot, so it’s very important to get your flu shot.”



The flu is considered to be widespread across North Dakota, with 3,500 more cases this flu season compared to last.



Page encourages anyone with flu-like symptoms to see a provider.

Being treated not only helps that patient but also helps a great deal in preventing the spread.