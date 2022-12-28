MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Although Christmas has passed, some say that is no reason to lose your Christmas spirit.

If driving through Christmas in the Park hosted at Oak Park in Minot wasn’t enough, an organization is taking it one step further.

Winter Walk Minot wanted to provide an even more intimate environment for these lights, so Wednesday, you can walk through the lights.

The walk will be for the entire family and you can expect it to take you around 45 minutes.

“I like that my family joined me. I’ve got teenagers and a husband but they still decided to come out and I think the families like to walk together and enjoy the lights,” said Minot Area Team Wellness Member, Trisha Jessen.

All walkers will receive free admission and the first 100 walkers will also receive a holiday light LED necklace.