MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A walk for those lost or currently battling Alzheimer’s disease has made it’s way to North Dakota and will continue to stop in other cities.

In Minot people gathered from all over North Dakota, not just to raise awareness, but to end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.5 million people of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 15,000 people are living with this disease in North Dakota.

“People don’t really know what it’s like on the day to day to I guess live with somebody who forgets and it’s not easy but I think living with it , it becomes your day to day,” said event participant, Samantha Tessman.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia and the greatest known risk factor is increasing age, and the majority of people with Alzheimer’s are 65 and older.

Alzheimer’s worsens over time, and currently has no cure.

“Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease in very important, and not only for the person living with the disease but for the caregivers as well,” added Alzheimer’s Association Senior Development Director, Emily Bultema.

There is over 600 Alzheimer’s walks in the nation and North Dakota has four.

Locations are in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

Participants in the walk say they were moved at the number of people at this event.

“I am so willing to do everything I can for this association, including doing this walk every year and anything thing we can, this is amazing to get the awareness out there,” said Caregiver, Leslie Parker.

Alzheimer’s Association says there are resources in the community, such support groups and caregivers.

KX’s very own Lauren Davis was the emcee for the Minot walk.

Bismarck’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 10.

For More information on Alzheimer’s visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.