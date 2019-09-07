Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease

Hundreds of people came together to support those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday.

People from across the state walked to spread awareness and raise money to fight for a cure.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an annual event that takes place in more than 600 communities nationwide and it’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

According to the local Alzheimer’s Association, there are 14,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in North Dakota, and that number is on the rise.

Last year they raised $51,000 and the goal this year is to raise $60,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“I do know that it makes me happy to walk and support my pop pop,” said Hannah Dolby, participant.

“Think this is something that needs to be brought to everyone’s attention, so it can have more awareness and get more donations and try to find a cure for it,” said Kaya Gayette, participant.

You can still fundraise by sending money to the Alzheimer’s Association by the end of the year.