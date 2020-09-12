Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual

For the first time in about fifteen years, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s isn’t happening in person.

Because of coronavirus, the event was switched online — allowing participants to walk anywhere and log their fundraising efforts virtually. The annual walk is held in hundreds of communities nationwide. Year after year, it’s the biggest event in the country to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

The North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, which puts on the walk, is still having a display at Sertoma Park in Bismarck to raise awareness.

“Right now is such a difficult time for everybody, but especially for caregivers,” said Emily Bultema, the Alzheimer’s Association’s North Dakota Senior Development Manager. “Whether they might not be able to see a loved one that’s in a care facility, or they’re with their loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia 24/7, we want people to come here to see the hope that we have.”

In North Dakota, Alzheimer’s affects more than 14,000 people and over 30,000 caregivers.

