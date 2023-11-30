BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On August 3,1990, President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month, also referred to as Native American Heritage Month.

It’s to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans from all over the country.

“Recognize Native American Heritage Month, remember our relatives, who are apart of the Missing murdered epidemic and to bring awareness to human trafficking,” said Human Trafficking Specialist, Pauletta Red Willow.

Members of the community gathered with traditional drums, cultural attire, and songs to raise awareness for that very thing.

“Native youth are one of the highest traffic population in the Bismarck area and so we wanted to start spreading the message amongst our tribal communities, “said Red Willow.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior Indian Affairs, for decades, Native American and Alaskan Native communities have struggled with high rates of assault, abduction, and murder of women.

Community advocates describe the crisis as a legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.

“Native women are the highest population to go missing. So the purpose for me as an elder is I want my youth educated. I want them to know the risk and the dangers and to be aware. Most importantly, to remember those who have been murdered and to say their name so that we don’t forget what they went through and what we as tribal people are going through, “said Red Willow.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 39,164 Native Americans in North Dakota.

The next event to look out for is Thursday night’s hand game tournament. Specialists share that hand games have been around longer than chess.

To learn more about Thursday night’s events and future ones, visit this website.