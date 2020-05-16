Wall of Honor placed in Rosehill Cemetary to honor fallen soldiers

Memorial Day is a chance for us as a country to honor all of the fallen men and women who served in the U.S. Military, but, to make it more local veteran, Richard Reuer created a Wall of Honor.

The 10-foot wall in Rosehill Cemetary has over 400 names on it that he’s been collecting since 2014 when he first started Wreaths Across America in Minot.’

His plan was to have a ceremony during Memorial Day Weekend to officially announce the existence of the wall, but due to COVID-19 forcing its cancellation, he went ahead and put it up today.

“With this Wall of Honor I plan to be listing all the veterans that are buried here in Rosehill at this time and each year more names can be added,” Reuer said.

Reuer told KX News the wall can be viewed at any time at Rosehill Cemetery in Minot.