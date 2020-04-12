Walmart Helps Williston Woman Make Easter A Memorable One

Thanks to some big-time community support, one lady was able to make Easter special for many kids.

Earlier this week, Shayla Barrios, of Williston, shared on Facebook that she was raffling off kids’ Easter baskets to 19 lucky winners, all out of her own pocket.

After it was all said and done, she ended up having more than 96 kids entered into the raffle and began to feel bad because not everyone could be a winner.

So, she had her father reach out to the Williston Walmart for a donation, and they supplied her with enough baskets to supply everyone else who entered the raffle making everyone happy.

“She (GM) said that this is home, this is the community, and it’s not much of an Easter right now with everything that’s going on, but if they can help they are more than happy to help, especially right in their own community.” Raffle Creator Shayla Barrios said.

She says this is one of many examples of being “North Dakota Nice”.