Walmart Helps Williston Woman Make Easter A Memorable One

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to some big-time community support, one lady was able to make Easter special for many kids.

Earlier this week, Shayla Barrios, of Williston, shared on Facebook that she was raffling off kids’ Easter baskets to 19 lucky winners, all out of her own pocket.

After it was all said and done, she ended up having more than 96 kids entered into the raffle and began to feel bad because not everyone could be a winner.

So, she had her father reach out to the Williston Walmart for a donation, and they supplied her with enough baskets to supply everyone else who entered the raffle making everyone happy.

“She (GM) said that this is home, this is the community, and it’s not much of an Easter right now with everything that’s going on, but if they can help they are more than happy to help, especially right in their own community.” Raffle Creator Shayla Barrios said.

She says this is one of many examples of being “North Dakota Nice”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Drekker Benefir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drekker Benefir"

Missing Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Graduation"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 4-11-20"

Robert One Minute 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-11"

Mark Zinke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mark Zinke"

Help LIne

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help LIne"

Case Numbers 4-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers 4-11"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

Teacher Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Retirement"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Porchraits & 3d Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Porchraits & 3d Masks"

Spring Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Cleaning"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Easter Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Online"

3D Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Printer"

Grocery Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Prices"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge