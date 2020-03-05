Walmart restricting U.S., overseas travel out of coronavirus concern

In a message to all Walmart stores and associates, company officials are restricting most U.S. and overseas travel through at least April due to worries about the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing additional guidelines pertaining to travel that are effective immediately,” the statement indicates. “We expect these guidelines to be in place for at least the months of March and April, so plan accordingly. We’ll continue to provide updates as things develop.”

Specifically, Walmart is taking the following actions:

International travel – All cross-border international travel is restricted to business-critical trips only. Any such trips must be approved.

– All cross-border international travel is restricted to business-critical trips only. Any such trips must be approved. Domestic travel – In the U.S., travel related to conferences, trade shows and other events is restricted. Domestic travel related to essential operations will continue.

– In the U.S., travel related to conferences, trade shows and other events is restricted. Domestic travel related to essential operations will continue. Group meetings – A major conference in Dallas is canceled, to be replaced by a virtual meeting. “Let’s use video conferencing or call-in rather than travel,” reads the statement.

Walmart also advises all associates to take preventive measures to stay healthy and, if not feeling well, to not report to work.

Walmart has nine stores in North Dakota, including two in Bismarck and one each in Mandan, Minot, Dickinson and Williston.

There is also a Sam’s Club in Bismarck.