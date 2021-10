Walmart is set to temporarily close its Dickinson, ND store location at 2456 3rd Ave. W today, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The location will remain closed through tomorrow, Oct. 27, providing the store’s associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Oct. 28 at 6 a.m.