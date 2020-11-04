Want to be involved in selecting Minot’s next City Manager? Submit your questions for the candidates in link below.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., you have the chance to ask the three candidates tough questions.

Shawn Henessee, Harold Steward II and Ray Agbabiaka are the finalists for Minot’s City Manager position.

Each candidate will have 30 minutes to answer your questions.

Mayor Shaun Sipma will be moderating the discussion. He hopes the community asks relevant questions to the position and how it relates to the community.

“We’re a community of 50,000 people that has a tremendous amount of different activities going on that are going on and very unique and different from a lot of other communities that might be in that 50,000 population range,” Sipma said.

Click here to submit a question you would like the candidates to answer.

