NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Counseling is not just good for your mental health, it’s also good for your financial health as well.

In North Dakota, before you make a big financial decision, like buying a house, you should talk to someone about the do’s and don’ts to home buying.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (H.U.D) has housing counseling agencies throughout North Dakota.

Organizations, like The Village Family Service Center, have locations in Minot and Bismarck, which help look at your finances, avoid foreclosure, and understand what can and can’t work for your budget.

Every case is different, and everyone can buy a home; however, you have to figure out the “when” and the “how” first.

“Our nation’s housing counselors are trained to help first-time home buyers find and use programs that meet their unique needs,” said Secretary of H.U.D., Marcia L. Fudge.

Housing counselors, especially connected through HUD, are free to use or at very low costs.

