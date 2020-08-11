Want to help choose a name for a new park in Williston? Now’s your chance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In April, a new playground was completed in the Rio Vista Heights subdivision just west of Williston.

Due to COVID-19, officials closed all county parks which took attention away from the new park.

Now to bring some light back to the new park, park board officials are asking the community to help choose a name.

“We don’t have a name for it so we thought we’d get some suggestions from the community, have a contest, see if we could come up with some good ideas, We’ve had over 70 responses so far,” Director of Parks Williams County Jeremy Ludlum said.

The contest ends this Thursday.

You can suggest a name by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Saint Mary's Football

Williston Soccer

Face Masks

Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/11

Mamas Llama's

Watford City House Fire

Park Name

Missing Pets

Voices of War

Flooded Farmland

Unplanted Land

ND Funds

Change in Plea

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Life Hacks: Sunburn

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Tuesday's Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for storms

NDC AUG 11

Summit League

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss