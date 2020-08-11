Want to help choose a name for a new park in Williston? Now’s your chance

In April, a new playground was completed in the Rio Vista Heights subdivision just west of Williston.

Due to COVID-19, officials closed all county parks which took attention away from the new park.

Now to bring some light back to the new park, park board officials are asking the community to help choose a name.

“We don’t have a name for it so we thought we’d get some suggestions from the community, have a contest, see if we could come up with some good ideas, We’ve had over 70 responses so far,” Director of Parks Williams County Jeremy Ludlum said.

The contest ends this Thursday.

You can suggest a name by clicking here.