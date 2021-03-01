Want to host a new event in Minot? You could be reimbursed if you qualify

If you’re interested in hosting a new event that brings in people from out of town, you could be reimbursed.

Over the next three years, The Minot Convention and Visitors Bureau has around $477,000 to give out through the Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project.

There are a few requirements though, like the economic impact of the event, where people are traveling in from and the number of people attending.

If you qualify, you could receive up to $75,000.

“This has been a program that a lot of other communities have been doing for years, so it’s really great that Minot is on board and we have hit the ground running. This is a three-year program and so we are working very hard and aggressively to lock in new and expanding events,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot.

The good news is, it can be any event you want: from choir, to technology, to sports and beyond.

More Local News