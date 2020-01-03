Want to run for office? Election packets are available for pickup at City Hall

The election year is finally here and you have a chance to run for office.

In Minot, there are three alderman positions open. You need 300 signatures from people that live within the city to be put on the June ballot.

The deadline to have the paperwork filed with the city clerk is April 6.

A spokesperson from the city told KX News what it takes.

“The essence of being an alderman is that final decision, mostly on the financial sense,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer.

“There’s a lot of leadership that comes into account, there’s a lot of meetings you have to attend and a lot of listening and responding to people. But it really comes down to making a final decision on how the city spends money.”

Election packets are also available for pickup in Dickinson and Bismarck. A spokesperson for the city of Williston said they aren’t available yet, but to check their website for updates.