BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday afternoon, the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in North Dakota arrested a man wanted by the Akron Police Department for over a year.

According to a news release, the man is suspected of being involved in a shooting that happened on January 29, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.

Members of the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force in the District of North Dakota arrested the man in Bismarck as a direct result of information that was developed by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

“After almost a year of relentless investigative efforts by our task force members, this violent fugitive’s run from law enforcement is over. The reach of the U.S. Marshals Service was showcased in this investigation, with one suspect being arrested in another country and the other being arrested over 1,000 miles from Akron,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.