Authorities in Williams County are looking for a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

They say Devante Newman is considered dangerous and they warn people not to approach him. He’s described as being 6’0″, 182 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Instead, immediately call the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700 or 911.

Authorities are also looking for any information on Newman’s whereabouts.

Newman is wanted for aggravated assault, terrorizing and felonious restraint.