Ward Co. 4-H Youth start indoor archery season with perfect score, winning divisions

Seventeen Ward County 4-H participated in the North Central Early Bird Archery Match in Maddock on Dec. 7, which was the beginning of the season.

Indoor Archery Matches are split up by age and bow type divisions.

Ages are beginner, eight to 10; junior, 11 to 13; senior, 14 to 18; with masters who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for the National contest.

Barebow and Freestyle are the bow types.

Ward County results were:

Senior Barebow division

Ethan Myers, Minot, won with a score of 264

Jacob Saunders, Minot, placed fourth with a score of 215

Ethan Johnson, Minot, was fifth with a score of 204

Karter Myers, Minot, was seventh with a score of 166

The team of E. Myers, Saunders, and E. Johnson received first place in the Senior Barebow division.

Senior Freestyle division

E. Myers won with a perfect score of 300

K. Myers placed fourth with a score of 256

J. Saunders placed ninth with a score of 229

E. Johnson scored 179.

The team of E. Myers, K. Myers, and Saunders received first place in the Senior Freestyle division.

Junior Barebow division

Layne Korgel, Minot, placed ninth with a score of 204

Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio, scored 188

M. Johnson, Minot, scored 75

Junior Freestyle division

Brooklyn Bloms placed ninth with a score of 114

Peyton Helwig, Kenmare, scored 90

Pattilyn Old Rock, Plaza, scored 72

Ward County represented by red-colored shirts. Left to right: Peyton Helwig, Elise Helwig, Brynlee Bloms, Brooklyn Bloms, Ella Brown, Pattilyn Old Rock and Ryia Beeter.

A few Ward County archers at last week’s meet.

Back row (L to R): Karter Myers, Ethan Myers, Layne Korgel, Jacob Saunders, Ethan Johnson. Front Row (L to R): Tyson Perdue, Ryia Beeter and Makayla Johnson.