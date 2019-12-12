Live Now
Ward Co. 4-H Youth start indoor archery season with perfect score, winning divisions

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Seventeen Ward County 4-H participated in the North Central Early Bird Archery Match in Maddock on Dec. 7, which was the beginning of the season.

Indoor Archery Matches are split up by age and bow type divisions.

Ages are beginner, eight to 10; junior, 11 to 13; senior, 14 to 18; with masters who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for the National contest.

Barebow and Freestyle are the bow types.

Ward County results were:

Senior Barebow division

  • Ethan Myers, Minot, won with a score of 264
  • Jacob Saunders, Minot, placed fourth with a score of 215
  • Ethan Johnson, Minot, was fifth with a score of 204
  • Karter Myers, Minot, was seventh with a score of 166
  • The team of E. Myers, Saunders, and E. Johnson received first place in the Senior Barebow division.

Senior Freestyle division

  • E. Myers won with a perfect score of 300
  • K. Myers placed fourth with a score of 256
  • J. Saunders placed ninth with a score of 229
  • E. Johnson scored 179.
  • The team of E. Myers, K. Myers, and Saunders received first place in the Senior Freestyle division.

Junior Barebow division

  • Layne Korgel, Minot, placed ninth with a score of 204
  • Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio, scored 188
  • M. Johnson, Minot, scored 75

Junior Freestyle division

  • Brooklyn Bloms placed ninth with a score of 114
  • Peyton Helwig, Kenmare, scored 90
  • Pattilyn Old Rock, Plaza, scored 72
Ward County represented by red-colored shirts. Left to right: Peyton Helwig, Elise Helwig, Brynlee Bloms, Brooklyn Bloms, Ella Brown, Pattilyn Old Rock and Ryia Beeter.
A few Ward County archers at last week’s meet.
Back row (L to R): Karter Myers, Ethan Myers, Layne Korgel, Jacob Saunders, Ethan Johnson. Front Row (L to R): Tyson Perdue, Ryia Beeter and Makayla Johnson.
Ethan Myers, posing with his perfect scantron-sheets. E. Myers scored a perfect 300 at the Early Bird 4-H Archery Shoot in Maddock.

