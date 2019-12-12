Ward Co. 4-H Youth start indoor archery season with perfect score, winning divisions

Seventeen Ward County 4-H participated in the North Central Early Bird Archery Match in Maddock on Dec. 7, which was the beginning of the season.
Indoor Archery Matches are split up by age and bow type divisions.
Ages are beginner, eight to 10; junior, 11 to 13; senior, 14 to 18; with masters who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for the National contest.
Barebow and Freestyle are the bow types.
Ward County results were:
Senior Barebow division
- Ethan Myers, Minot, won with a score of 264
- Jacob Saunders, Minot, placed fourth with a score of 215
- Ethan Johnson, Minot, was fifth with a score of 204
- Karter Myers, Minot, was seventh with a score of 166
- The team of E. Myers, Saunders, and E. Johnson received first place in the Senior Barebow division.
Senior Freestyle division
- E. Myers won with a perfect score of 300
- K. Myers placed fourth with a score of 256
- J. Saunders placed ninth with a score of 229
- E. Johnson scored 179.
- The team of E. Myers, K. Myers, and Saunders received first place in the Senior Freestyle division.
Junior Barebow division
- Layne Korgel, Minot, placed ninth with a score of 204
- Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio, scored 188
- M. Johnson, Minot, scored 75
Junior Freestyle division
- Brooklyn Bloms placed ninth with a score of 114
- Peyton Helwig, Kenmare, scored 90
- Pattilyn Old Rock, Plaza, scored 72