WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Ward County had archers at the Southwest District 4-H Archery Match in Bismarck on March 4.

According to a news release, the groups for indoor archery matches are by age and bow type.

Ages are Beginner (8-10), Junior (11-13), and Senior (14-18). There was also a Masters division for kids at least 14 years old and qualified for a national contest in their age and bow division.

Bow divisions include Barebow (no sights or releases) and Freestyle (either sight or release).

These are the results of the 34 Ward County participants:

The Senior Freestyle competitors are Brooklyn Bloms from Carpio, Clay Carpenter from Granville, Axel Holter from Donnybrook, Vanessa Fransen from Makoti, and Teagan Strilcov from Minot.

The Senior Barebow competitor was Rebecca Tetrault from Bowbells.

The Junior Freestyle division competitors were Brynlee Bloms from Carpio who placed ninth with a score of 143, Wade Asmundson from Berthold, Faith Carpenter from Granville, Sirena Fransen from Makoti, Paislee Everson from Minot, Breanna Mindt from Minot, Grady Mostad from Minot, Tyson Perdue from Minot, McKinley Schultz from Minot, Piper Thompson from Minot, Cole Whitcher from Minot, and Tyson Barden from Surrey.

The Junior Barebow division competitors were Brynlee Bloms who placed fourth with a score of 257, Hayden Tetrault from Bowbells, Paislee Everson from Minot, Breanna Mindt from Minot, and Raegan Albert from Ryder.

The Beginner Freestyle division competitors were Quade Everson from Minot who placed first with a score of 142, Teigen Bloms from Burlington who placed 10th with a score of 116, Beckett Bloms from Burlington, Avery Corpe from Burlington, Owen Peterson from Minot, Hunter Schultz from Minot, Hadley Yoder from Minot, Kendall Janz from Ryder, Blake Guritz from Surrey, and Tabitha Hauge from Surrey. The team of Quade Everson, Teigen Bloms, Blake Guritz, and Kendall Janz placed second with a combined score of 366.

The Beginner Barebow division competitors were Tayler Knoke from Surrey who placed third with a score of 254, Quade Everson from Minot placed seventh with a score of 230, Kendall Janz from Ryder who placed ninth with a score of 226, Kendra Tetrault from Bowbells, Logan Thompson from Minot, and Taryn Albert from Ryder. The team of Tayler Knoke, Quade Everson, Kendall Kanz, and Taryn Albert placed second with a combined score of 710.

If you are interested in joining as a youth member or volunteer for the Ward County 4-H, you can contact Emily Burkett at (701) 857-6450.

For more information and things coming up, you can visit the NDSU website or Facebook page.