WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The first 4-H indoor archery match took place in Maddock, and Ward County came out with winning scores.

According to a news release, the North Central Early-Bird Archery Match was in Maddock on December 16.

Ward County had seven participating archers, and indoor matches were in groups based on age and bow type.

The ranges include Beginner (8-10 years old), Junior (11-13 years old), and Senior (14-18 years old). The Masters division is for those who are 14 years or older who qualified for a national contest.

Bow divisions are Barebow, with no sights or releases, and Freestyle, with sight or release.

Clara Potts from Minot placed third in the Senior Barebow.

Tyson Perdue from Minot placed fourth, Breanna Mindt from Minot placed sixth, Lillyanna Wright from Balfour placed ninth, and Grady Mostad from Minot placed 10th in the Junior Freestyle. The team won with a combined score of 385. Owen April from Granville also represented Ward County.

Breanna Mindt from Minot placed sixth in the Junior Barebow.

Owen Peterson from Minot placed second in the Beginner Freestyle.

It’s not too late to join 4-H and winter shooting sports. If you are interested in joining Ward County 4-H as a youth member or volunteer, you can contact Emily Burkett by calling (701) 857-6450 or visiting this website.