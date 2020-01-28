Ward County 4-H Competes in Hippology, Quiz Bowl Contest in Underwood

Three Ward County 4-H members traveled to Underwood for the Jan. 25 McLean County Hippology and Horse Quiz Bowl Contest held at Underwood City Hall.

Hippology has four categories: horse judging, written test, team problem and stations; with age divisions split into Junior (ages 8 to 10), Intermediate (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18).

Ward County 4-H members Hailey Schauer, Bailey Bloms and Sadie Lemer holding the plaque for 2nd place intermediate hippology team

The Ward County Intermediate Hippology competitors included Bailey Bloms, Burlington; Sadie Lemer, Berthold; and Hailey Schauer, Carpio. As a team, they received second place in the Intermediate Hippology contest.

Individually, Lemer placed second, Bloms placed sixth and Schauer placed eighth.

Horse Quiz Bowl has only two age groups, Junior (ages 8 to 13) and Senior (ages 14 to 18).

Bloms, Lemer and Schauer competed in Horse Quiz Bowl as a Junior Team and placed fourth.

This Quiz Bowl contest format was pool play with the top two teams from the pool moving onto the bracket round. Ward County made it to the bracket round after winning both rounds of pool play.

During the last round of bracket play, the team was playing for third or fourth place. The round ended with a tie and had four tie-breaking questions to finally decide the recipient of third and fourth place.