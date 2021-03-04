Ward County 4-H competes in Ramsey County Postal Air Rifle Match

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Ward County had eight 4-H air rifle competitors participate in the Northeast Air Rifle Match hosted by Ramsey County 4-H.

Shooters filled their targets at their own range under the guidance of a certified air rifle instructor just prior to Feb. 20. The targets were then mailed to the Ramsey County Extension Office located in Devils Lake for ranking.

Match categories are split up by age to include Beginner (ages eight to 10), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18). Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest. Juniors and Seniors compete shooting from standing, kneeling and prone positions.

Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less and AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets are the equipment used.

Competing in the Junior division were:

  • Kiley Whillock, Kenmare, 3rd place with a score of 379
  • Layne Korgel, Minot, 4th place, 377
  • Olivia Jansen, Minot, 6th place, 321
  • Also competing were Landen Jansen, Alyssa Korgel and Zachary Korgel, all Minot
  • Junior team of Whillock, L. Korgel, O. Jansen and A. Korgel placed 2nd

Competing in the Beginner division were:

  • Evelyn Wald of Norwich, 3rd place, score of 524
  • Also competing were Jase Schilla of Makoti, and Owen Wald of Norwich

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

Precipitation Measure for NWS

Luke Simons

Legis Cont'd

New Pest

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News