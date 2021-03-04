Ward County 4-H competes in Ramsey County Postal Air Rifle Match

Ward County had eight 4-H air rifle competitors participate in the Northeast Air Rifle Match hosted by Ramsey County 4-H.

Shooters filled their targets at their own range under the guidance of a certified air rifle instructor just prior to Feb. 20. The targets were then mailed to the Ramsey County Extension Office located in Devils Lake for ranking.

Match categories are split up by age to include Beginner (ages eight to 10), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18). Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest. Juniors and Seniors compete shooting from standing, kneeling and prone positions.

Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less and AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets are the equipment used.

Competing in the Junior division were:

Kiley Whillock, Kenmare, 3rd place with a score of 379

Layne Korgel, Minot, 4th place, 377

Olivia Jansen, Minot, 6th place, 321

Also competing were Landen Jansen, Alyssa Korgel and Zachary Korgel, all Minot

Junior team of Whillock, L. Korgel, O. Jansen and A. Korgel placed 2nd

Competing in the Beginner division were: