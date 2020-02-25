Ward County 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Teams Undefeated at Stutsman County Contest

The Ward County 4-H Junior and Senior Horse Quiz Bowl teams traveled to the University of Jamestown to compete in the Stutsman County 3rd Annual 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl Contest on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Horse Quiz Bowl has only two age groups, Junior (ages 8 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18). Youth are quizzed on any subject pertaining to horses; whoever buzzes in with the correct answer receives points for the team. Individual team scores were kept during the contest.

Whenever an individual answered a question correctly, they earned points. If an individual answered incorrectly, they lost points. In individual standings for this contest, scores were based on three age groups; Beginners (ages 8 to 10), Juniors (11 to 13), and Seniors (14 to 18).

Members of the Ward County 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl teams holding their various ribbons and prizes. Front Row (L to R): Nadia Lemer, Sadie Lemer, Hailey Schauer, and Sophia Lebrun. Back Row (L to R): Haley Buck, Emily Fannik, and Anne Schauer

The Ward County Senior Horse Quiz Bowl team included Haley Buck, Minot; Emily Fannik, Max; and Anne Schauer, Carpio. There were five Senior teams that competed in Jamestown. The team of Buck, Fannik, and A. Schauer went undefeated, winning the Senior Horse Quiz Bowl division. Individually, A. Schauer placed second.

The Ward County Junior Horse Quiz Bowl team included Sophia Lebrun, Nadia Lemer and Sadie Lemer, Berthold, and Hailey Schauer, Carpio. There were eight Junior teams that competed in Jamestown. The team of Lebrun, N. Lemer, S. Lemer, and H. Schauer were undefeated, winning the Junior Horse Quiz Bowl division.

H. Schauer won the Junior individual division. N. Lemer won the Beginner individual division. S. Lemer placed second in the Beginner individual division.