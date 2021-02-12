Ward County 4-H Hosts Archery Match

Ward County 4-H Shooting Sports hosted the Northwest District Archery Match on Jan. 30 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds. North Dakota 4-H youth from 20 counties attended with 32 Ward County, for a total of 155.

Indoor archery matches are split into groups based on age and bow type. Ages are Beginner (8 to 10 years old), Junior (11 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18). The Masters division is for those who are at least 14 years old and have qualified for a national contest in their age and bow division. The bow divisions are Barebow and Freestyle. Barebow has no sights or releases on the bow. Freestyle has either a sight or a release.

Ethan Myers, Minot, placed second in the Masters Freestyle division with a score of 297 out of a possible 300 points.

Senior Freestyle division:

· Tate Novodvorsky, Douglas, placed second with a score of 290

· Kaden Korgel, Minot, placed ninth, 267

· Also representing Ward County were Brooklyn Bloms, Carpio; Miranda Novodvorsky, Douglas; Clay Carpenter, Granville; Peyton Helwig and Taylor Cattin, both Kenmare; Jorn Brose, Ethan Johnson, Makayla Kraft, Karter Myers, Sarah Potts, and Jacob Saunders, all Minot

Senior Barebow division:

· K. Korgel placed sixth with a score of 261

· T. Novodvorsky placed ninth, 252

· Elizabeth Michel, Berthold, placed 10th, 249

· Brooklyn Bloms, E. Johnson, M. Novodvorsky, and Saunders also represented Ward County

Junior Freestyle division:

· Teagan Strilcov, Minot, placed ninth with a score of 129

· Faith Carpenter, Granville; Ryia Beeter, MaKayla Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Layne Korgel, Elizabeth Kraft, Gage Schenfisch, and Cole Whitcher, all Minot also competed

Junior Barebow division:

· Ward County archers Beeter, M. Johnson, L. Korgel, and Stetson Brandvold, Ryder competed

Beginner Freestyle division:

· Tyson Perdue, Minot, placed fourth with a score of 122

· Wade Asmundson, Berthold, placed ninth, 112

· Phil Ankenbauer, Bowbells; Brynlee Bloms, Carpio; Cooper Cattin and Elise Helwig, Kenmare; Quade Everson, Mason Hanson, Ty Murphy, and Cason Schenfisch, all Minot also represented Ward County

Beginner Freestyle division:

· B Bloms placed third with a score of 225

· Everson placed fifth, 201

· Also competing were Abrielle Mitchel, Berthold and Breanna Mindt, all Minot