MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Agriculture is what many North Dakotans live and breathe, and as such, showcasing the accomplishments of our next generation of ag workers is important. That’s why Ward County 4-H is hosting achievement days from Monday through Thursday at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

4-H is a youth development program that promotes hands-on learning, teaching lifelong skills, and empowering youth. Tuesday served as the static day, where students showcased their non-living exhibits. Other days include showcasing horses, livestock, poultry, and the Ag Olympics.

“I feel like a lot of subjects are, maybe we’re getting away from in skills,” said 4-H Youth Development Agent for Ward County, Emily Burkett, “and so there’s this gap of, ‘well, I want to learn about how to raise my own vegetables,’ or there’s lots of other things.”

“I think it’s really cool to show off what people can do,” said 4-H Member, Gage Olson, “and it kind of comes together as like a big event for 4-H. Achievement days and the State Fair’s not only just for fun, it’s to show off what people can do. And I think it’s really cool.”

Burkett says kids who win blue ribbons during their static achievement day can showcase their projects — as well as their awards — at the state fair next month.