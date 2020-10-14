Ward County 4-H Successful at State Air Rifle Competition

Left to Right: Olivia Jansen, Alyssa Korgel, and Layne Korgel competing in State 4-H Air Rifle. Beginners shoot off of the bench. Juniors and Seniors shoot in three positions; standing, kneeling, and prone

Six Ward County 4-H members competed in the State 4-H Air Rifle match. The state contests were held in a postal form; youth met at several locations and mailed their scores to one location.

The Minot Gun and Pistol Club was the location in Ward County for youth to shoot.

Categories are split up by age to include Beginner, ages 8 to 10; Junior, ages 11 to 13; and Senior, ages 14 to 18. The equipment used are Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less.

Targets are AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets. Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest.

Zachary Korgel taking aim in the sitting position during the postal State 4-H Air Rifle match.

Five of the six Ward County 4-H Air Rifle contestants. Left to right: Landen Jansen, Zachary Korgel, Olivia Jansen, Alyssa Korgel, and Layne Korgel

Juniors and Seniors compete shooting from three positions of standing, kneeling and prone.

Competing in the Junior Air Rifle division representing Ward County were Landen Jansen, Alyssa Korgel, Layne Korgel, and Zachary Korgel; all from Minot.

Receiving fourth place with a score of 413 was L. Korgel. Placing eighth was L. Jansen with a score of 344. A. Korgel placed 10th with a score of 310. The team of L. Korgel, L. Jansen, A. Korgel, and Z. Korgel placed second in the Junior Air Rifle team division.

Competing in the Beginner Air Rifle division were Olivia Jansen, Minot, and Kiley Whillock, Kenmare. O. Jansen placed third with a score of 535. Whillock placed ninth with a score of 483.