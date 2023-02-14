WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The Island Empire Livestock Judging Contest took place on January 28 in Watford City, and Ward County was represented.

According to a news release, the team consisted of Amber Braasch of Minot, Grace Ones of Norma, Shelsey Brandvold of Ryder, and Natalee Becker of Sawyer.

During Livestock Judging, members examine four animal species, including beef cattle, hogs, goats, and sheep. Then the animals are ranked first through fourth.

After placing their ranks, the member explains their reasons to a judge as to why they rated them the way that they did.

At this particular contest, members had to place red Angus heifers, Angus bulls, breeding does, and market hogs. When they gave reasoning for the bulls and hogs, they had to explain “keep” or “cull” classes, and answered questions about the does.

Ward County brought home third place. Becker tied for weighted with Morton County’s Karsten Peterson. Braasch tied for 10th with Starks-Billings County’s Trevor Lefor.

Livestock judging practices are held on Mondays at the Ward County Extension Office from 5-7 p.m. Colby and Jim Hennessy are the coaches for the Ward County team.

For more information about livestock judging, Ward County 4-H, or if you’re interested in joining as a youth member or adult volunteer, you can contact NDSU Extension Ward County at 1 (701) 857-6450 or on their website.