Ward County 4-H Wins Junior and Intermediate Hippology Contes

by: Staff Reports

Seven Ward County 4-H members traveled to the North Dakota Winter Show to compete in the Hippology contest on Saturday, March 7. The Hippology contest was held at the Valley City State University campus. Hippology is divided into four categories: horse judging, written test, team problem and stations. Age divisions are split into Junior, Intermediate and Senior. Juniors are 8 to 10; Intermediate, ages 11 to 13; and Senior, ages 14 to 18.

The Ward County 4-H Junior Hippology team included Sophia Lebrun, Nadia Lemer and Sadie Lemer; all from Berthold. They were able to work together on all aspects of the contest. The team of Lebrun, N. Lemer and S. Lemer won the Junior Hippology contest with a combined score of 356. There were six Junior Hippology teams in attendance.

The Ward County 4-H Intermediate Hippology competitors included Bailey Bloms, Burlington; and Hailey Schauer, Carpio. They combined with Dickey County, gaining teammate Kali Norton from Ellendale. The team worked together for all four stations. As a team, Bloms, Norton and H. Schauer won the Intermediate Hippology contest with a combined score of 321 points. There were 10 Intermediate Hippology teams in attendance.

Senior Hippology competitors from Ward County 4-H were Emily Fannik, Max; and Anne Schauer, Berthold. They combined with Dickey County, gaining teammates Natalie Thompson, Oakes; and Sara Young, Ellendale. The team of Fannik, Schauer, Young and Thompson placed third overall, with a combined score of 600 points. Individually, Fannik placed fifth with a score of 195. Recognized for overall top exam scores, Fannik placed ninth and A. Schauer placed tenth. In horse judging overall for scores Young placed third and Fannik placed fourth. In stations, Fannik placed eighth and A. Schauer placed ninth. There were 28 Senior Hippology competitors and eight Senior Hippology teams in attendance.

  • (L to R): Hailey Schauer and Bailey Bloms (Not pictured teammate Kali Norton, Dickey County)
  • (L to R): Sadie Lemer, Sophia Lebrun, and Nadia Lemer
  • (L to R): Anne Schauer and Emily Fannik (Not pictured teammates Natalie Thompson and Sara Young from Dickey County)

