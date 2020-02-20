Live Now
Ward County Attends 4-H Air Rifle Match in Devils Lake

Seven Ward County 4-H members attended the Ramsey County Invitational Air Rifle Match held in Devils Lake on Feb. 15.

Categories are split up by age to include Beginner, ages 8 to 10; Junior, ages 11 to 13; and Senior, ages 14 to 18. The equipment used is Sporter air rifles, shooting .177 Caliber pellets at a velocity of 600fps or less. Targets are AR 5/10 International 10-meter air rifle targets.

Beginners shoot from a sitting position off a bench rest and Juniors and Seniors compete shooting from three positions of standing, kneeling and prone. At the Ramsey County Invitational Air Rifle Match, the senior shooters shot from the standing position only. Senior Teams have an opportunity to compete in the state match April 4, for a chance to represent North Dakota at the National 4-H Air Rifle Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

  • Alyssa Korgel taking aim during the Air Rifle match in Devils Lake
  • Layne Korgel and Zachary Korgel aiming at their targets
Landon Jansen posing with his targets after taking aim in Devils Lake

Competing in the Junior Air Rifle division was Layne Korgel, Minot, who earned eighth place with a score of 291. Also competing in the Junior Air Rifle division were Landen Jansen, Alyssa Korgel and Zachary Korgel, all from Minot.

In the Beginner Air Rifle division, all three Ward County members placed in the top 10. Kiley Whillock, Kenmare, placed fourth with a score of 534. Olivia Jansen, Minot, placed sixth with a score of 512. Emma Penland, New Town, placed ninth with a score of 162.

Ward County 4-H members participating in the 4-H Air Rifle Shooting Sport do so in conjunction with the Minot Rifle & Pistol Club’s Youth Marksmanship Program. This group meets on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon. The group will continue to meet until April at the Minot Rifle & Pistol Club indoor range.

