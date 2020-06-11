Ward County auditor Devra Smestad says her last election is similar to her first in 2004

KX News is your Local Election Headquarters and the unofficial results from the June primary election have been released. But, one county was a little late reporting due to a technical issue.

Election staff at Ward County were busy earlier Wednesday conducting their post-election audit.

Tuesday night, they had to re-run all the ballots after a computer hiccup. When all was said and done, election workers finished up around 1 a.m.

Ward County Auditor Devra Smestad says she’s no stranger to long election nights. She recalled her very first election, in 2004.

“Well, my very first one, we had all brand new election equipment, and so that was the first time that we used that. Had two bomb threats so we ended up closing two polling places for a while, and had everything all checked out and brought them all back in. So we went home about 3:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter,” said Smestad.

Smestad retires as the Ward County auditor/treasurer at the end of August.

She said this year’s June election was record-breaking for Ward County.

Just under 13,000 ballots were returned this year. In 2012, about 12,000 votes were cast in Ward County.