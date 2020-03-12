Ward County businesses taking precautions to keep everyone safe

From schools to sporting events, much of the country is working to limit access to public places.

But there are many places in our cities and towns that we all still use every day, and being careful there could be the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

In wake of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ward County, Gov. Doug Burgum is urging people to be safe even when in public.

“When you’re pumping gas, those would be considered frequently touched surfaces that often don’t get cleaned. So after those kind of activities, it would be a good idea to wash your hands,” said Burgum.

According to a survey by Coresight Research, nearly 28 percent of Americans are steering clear of public places, and one local business is taking extra steps to protect them, and you.

“When we have clothes that come in that have been soiled, we put them in a plastic bag and we use gloves,” said Deborah McCreight, manager of Magic City Cleaners.

The manager of Magic City Cleaners said it’s not only the clothes that they are protecting themselves from. They handle hundreds of dollars in cash daily, which is an easy avenue for germs to travel.

McCreight added, “Money is dirty, we all know that and we’ve taken precautions against that. We offer the customer’s hand sanitizer, and we have some on our side.”

So what about the other places you might not think about? Local gyms and gas stations are doing their part as well to make sure the spread of any viruses is kept minimal.

“We are cleaning more. Like our countertops, pens, door handles. We are kinda wiping them down every so often. Keypads for credit card machines,” said Amanda Sebelius, of Simonson Station Stores.

“As always we want to keep our members safe and health, so we continue to ask them to keep using our sanitizer equipment, sanitizer wipes, sanitizer spray and hand sanitizer all in general,” added Tia Klein, Minot YMCA.

So the next time you fill-up the car, or use the self-checkout kiosk, remember to take your health into your own hands…by washing them often.