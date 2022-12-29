WARD COUNTY, ND (KXNET) — Visitation in Minot has reached its highest numbers since 2019, all thanks to the North Dakota State Fair and the return of the Norsk Høstfest.

But what does the future have in store?

The Visit Minot Executive Director says this year Minot saw tourists from all 50 states and 11 countries, and next year, the city is looking even more promising.

The addition of the Minot Hot Tots, a summer collegiate baseball team, is proving to be a hot topic.

Also in 2023, Visit Minot is looking to turn their attention to not just Minot, but towards Ward County in general.

“What we’re seeing is the people that are coming through the state, through North Dakota. We need to attract them to our area and not just Minot, if we’re going to get a bigger piece to that puzzle. So, we’re approaching that just a little bit differently,” said Visit Minot Executive Director, Stephanie Schoenrock.

Visit Minot says they will be able to talk about more plans they have for the future as time goes on.

KX News will keep you up to date with any new information and attractions throughout 2023.