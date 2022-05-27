MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Ward County Commissioners finalized the distribution of $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday.

Now, the county gave one local organization $38 million to contribute to its anti-poverty mission.

Project BEE in Minot will break ground on their Broadway Circle project next month, thanks to the contribution from the Ward County Commission.

The money will go toward the project that includes a six-unit family shelter and 17 units of low-to-moderate incoming housing.

The new shelter will provide inclusivity by giving each family separate bathrooms, living rooms and kitchens.

“We think about our own children, and how you don’t want to go to a shelter with who knows around your children. And so, this way, they just have the ability to keep their families a little more safe and a little more private,” said Liz Larsen, executive director of Project BEE.

Other county commissioners also gave nonprofits including Visit Minot, Youthworks and Sanctuary for Sober living funding from the commission.

Also, 34.5% of the requested funding for sewer and water assistance was approved.

But even with the partial funding, many entities will have to find ways to raise the remaining funds for their plans, like Project BEE.

“One million three-hundred eighty thousand approximately, which is 30% of our total ask. So right now, this is our priority. We are fundraising, we have some events planned this summer to try to raise funds for it, and awareness,” said Larsen.

The Ward County Commissioners gave out over $100,000 more than available in the ARPA funds.

So, small adjustments will be made in the coming weeks as the commissioners meet with the recipients personally.