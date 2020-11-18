Ward County Commission approves addition of outreach coordinator for Vision Zero

North Dakota is one step closer to making Vision Zero a reality.

The goal of the campaign is to have zero vehicle fatalities. Ward County Commissioners approved to partner with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and Department of Health to add an outreach coordinator.

There’s one already in the Grand Forks region. The goal is to work with local schools and engineers to provide a plan that reduces traffic fatalities tailoring a program to a specific area something that works in a rural community versus an urban area.

The outreach program manager says traffic fatalities have lowered, but it’s not enough.

“We’ve consistently lowered our traffic fatalities under 100, under Vision Zero, that’s still– last year we lost 97 people on our roadway. That’s still 97 too many. How do we get better? How do we make it seem real to every person in North Dakota that they have a responsibility behind the wheel?” said Ryan Gellner, vision zero outreach program manager.

So far this year, there have been 89 vehicle fatalities. There will be outreach coordinators in Cass and Morton counties as well.