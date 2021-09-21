Ward County Commission extends burn ban to Oct. 31

The Ward County Commission on Tuesday voted to extend the county’s burn ban until Oct. 31.

Their decision to extend the burn ban was due to abnormally dry conditions compiled with high winds and that several rural fires have already occurred as a result of the current conditions.

It includes a ban on garbage/pit burning, campfires and burning of farm or crop land and remains in effect when the North Dakota Fire Danger Rating is high, very high or extreme.

The penalty for violating this ban includes 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

