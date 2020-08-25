Ward County Commissioner reacts to USPS concerns

Last year, we told you about the frustrations of people not getting their mail on time or at all..in Minot and the surrounding areas. This happened after some of the mail processing was moved to Bismarck in 2015.

And after it was brought to his attention, Ward County Commissioner Alan Walter, sent a letter to our delegates in Washington, DC. Now, with the current issues surrounding the postal service, we spoke to Walter, again, who says his concerns still haven’t been addressed.

“Since then, I’ve sent two more emails to them and I have not had any response. I had one response from one of the delegations, but nothing from the post office,” said Alan Walter.

Recently, the US House passed a 25-billion dollar bill to help reverse some of the cost-cutting operational changes within the postal service. Walter says he believes the whole service needs a reboot, but if the Senate does pass the bill he hopes some of the money can help do just that.

“For us, it’s not good. The system they had before was a lot better. Why we don’t have a postmark here in Minot, ND with all 50 thousand people in this area doesn’t make any sense to me,” added Walter.

We reached out to Senator John Hoeven who said:

“We support the Post Office and want to ensure they have what they need to continue serving Americans. The USPS currently has $15 billion in cash on hand, with access to an additional $10 billion loan from the CARES Act. Additionally, USPS leadership has committed to treating election mail as first-class mail, and will not make any changes to its infrastructure until after the 2020 election. We are negotiating to try to get agreement on additional coronavirus relief, including additional funding for USPS as part of that package. At the same time, we need to ensure that any additional COVID-19 funding is a targeted and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

Also, I am cosponsoring the USPS Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would help address the Postal Services’ long-term challenges by removing a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health care benefits. This would help the USPS free up working capital and provide greater long-term stability for the agency.”