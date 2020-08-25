Ward County Commissioner reacts to USPS concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last year, we told you about the frustrations of people not getting their mail on time or at all..in Minot and the surrounding areas. This happened after some of the mail processing was moved to Bismarck in 2015.

And after it was brought to his attention, Ward County Commissioner Alan Walter, sent a letter to our delegates in Washington, DC. Now, with the current issues surrounding the postal service, we spoke to Walter, again, who says his concerns still haven’t been addressed.

“Since then, I’ve sent two more emails to them and I have not had any response. I had one response from one of the delegations, but nothing from the post office,” said Alan Walter.

Recently, the US House passed a 25-billion dollar bill to help reverse some of the cost-cutting operational changes within the postal service. Walter says he believes the whole service needs a reboot, but if the Senate does pass the bill he hopes some of the money can help do just that.

“For us, it’s not good. The system they had before was a lot better. Why we don’t have a postmark here in Minot, ND with all 50 thousand people in this area doesn’t make any sense to me,” added Walter.

We reached out to Senator John Hoeven who said:

“We support the Post Office and want to ensure they have what they need to continue serving Americans. The USPS currently has $15 billion in cash on hand, with access to an additional $10 billion loan from the CARES Act. Additionally, USPS leadership has committed to treating election mail as first-class mail, and will not make any changes to its infrastructure until after the 2020 election. We are negotiating to try to get agreement on additional coronavirus relief, including additional funding for USPS as part of that package. At the same time, we need to ensure that any additional COVID-19 funding is a targeted and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

Also, I am cosponsoring the USPS Fairness Act, bipartisan legislation that would help address the Postal Services’ long-term challenges by removing a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health care benefits. This would help the USPS free up working capital and provide greater long-term stability for the agency.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

Day Care Changes

Teacher of the Year

SNAP Online

Pet Therapy

Nokota Horse Film

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss