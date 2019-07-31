Ward County Commissioner sends Minot postal concerns to Washington

A few months ago we shared a story on the growing frustrations people have about not receiving their mail in Minot and the surrounding counties.

After being contacted by people in Minot, a Ward County Commissioner set out to fix things. He collected evidence to send to congressional delegates in Washington, DC. And, today we learned Commissioner Alan Walter mailed all that evidence along with a letter.



He says he knows nothing will happen overnight, but he hopes to at least spark a conversation.

Alan Walter: I’m going to continue working on this. I was at a meeting with Congressman Armstrong this morning. I expressed my concerns to his staff and I’m going to be sending a copy of the mailings to his staff so they can take it directly, themselves and get some action on it

Walter also says since we last spoke with him, he has received more emails from people who are still experiencing problems with their mail.